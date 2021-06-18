(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 18)
Substitute holidays
Taking a good rest can lead to more production
The governing party has decided to revise the Substitute Holiday Act this month. The amendment calls for designating official alternative holidays for a broader range of national holidays when they fall on weekends. Currently, alternative statutory holidays are allowed only for Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving Day), Seollal (Lunar New Year's Day), and Children's Day. Under the revised law, however, four more national holidays, when they fall on weekends -- National Liberation Day, National Foundation Day, Hangeul (Korean Alphabet) Day, and Christmas -- will be allowed to have "substitute" holidays at a later date.
"We will give back lost red-letter days to the people," Rep. Yun Ho-jung, floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), said Tuesday. "We will promptly pass the pending substitute holiday bill at the June parliamentary session." The DPK will seek to have the bill take effect immediately so that the first substitute holiday under the new law can be set for the upcoming Aug. 15 National Liberation Day, which falls on a Sunday this year. "Designating substitute holidays is an irresistible demand of the times," Yun added.
Some economists also say the designation of a substitute holiday will result in an economic effect of 4.2 trillion won ($3.75 billion) and daily consumption of 2.1 trillion won while adding 36,000 more jobs. Additionally, seven out of 10 Koreans are in favor of substitutions. According to a DPK-commissioned opinion poll on 1,012 people aged 18 or more, 72.5 percent of respondents threw their support behind expanding substitute holidays.
Opponents of designating additional alternative holidays, including employers, cite declining productivity and an increased financial burden. They also suspect a political motivation aimed at public sentiment. However, few can deny that most Korean people's perception of holidays has changed considerably. They think taking a break from work can lead to overall higher productivity. Therefore, if Korea is to improve its labor environment and public wellbeing to the level of economically advanced countries, the nation needs to introduce the system as soon as possible.
