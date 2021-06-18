(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 18)

"We will give back lost red-letter days to the people," Rep. Yun Ho-jung, floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), said Tuesday. "We will promptly pass the pending substitute holiday bill at the June parliamentary session." The DPK will seek to have the bill take effect immediately so that the first substitute holiday under the new law can be set for the upcoming Aug. 15 National Liberation Day, which falls on a Sunday this year. "Designating substitute holidays is an irresistible demand of the times," Yun added.