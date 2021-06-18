Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Unification ministry urges N. Korea to respond to calls for talks ahead of summit anniv.
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Monday urged North Korea to respect the spirit of reconciliation and to respond to calls for dialogue ahead of the anniversary of the first-ever summit between the two Koreas over two decades ago.
South Korea on Tuesday is to mark the 21st anniversary of the June 15 Declaration adopted during the summit in Pyongyang in 2000 between then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
"The government will continue to implement its agreements with the North, including the June 15 Declaration, and do its best to move the peace process on the Korean Peninsula forward," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
Moon says S. Korea to push for COVID-19 vaccine supplies if North Korea agrees
VIENNA, June 14 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that his country will push proactively for cooperation with North Korea on COVID-19 vaccine supplies, in case Pyongyang provides consent.
He pointed out South Korea's efforts to emerge as a "global vaccine production hub."
"If that is the case, North Korea would be a partner for cooperation, of course," Moon said during joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen following their summit talks at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna.
Unification ministry calls on N. Korea to restore inter-Korean communication channels
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry urged North Korea on Tuesday to restore inter-Korean communication lines immediately as this week marks one year since the cross-border communication lines were suspended.
On June 16 last year, the North vowed to cut off all communication lines with the South and even blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong in anger over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets coming in from the South.
"The inter-Korean communication channel must be immediately restored without any conditions... we urge North Korea to restore the inter-Korean communication lines," the ministry official said.
Unification minister puts U.S. trip on hold amid uncertainty over inter-Korean relations
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young has put on hold a plan to visit the United States this month considering uncertainty over inter-Korean relations, a ministry official said Tuesday.
Lee had sought to visit the U.S. later this month to discuss a coordinated approach toward North Korea as Washington recently completed its policy review on Pyongyang and renewed its commitment to seeking engagement with the communist state.
"The minister's plan to visit the U.S. later in June has been temporarily put on hold," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "It is necessary to decide on schedules (for such a trip) by looking into situations given that there are various uncertainties over matters related to inter-Korean relations."
Minister vows efforts to resume stalled talks with N. Korea on summit anniv.
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will strive to resume the long-suspended dialogue and exchanges with North Korea, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Tuesday as the country marked the 21st anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit in 2000.
Lee also noted that "quite good conditions" have been generated for North Korea to come out for dialogue thanks to last month's summit talks between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden as they promised to use diplomacy to resolve the North's nuclear problem.
"For the North, quite good conditions have been created to come out for dialogue," Lee told a forum to mark the 2000 inter-Korean summit between then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
