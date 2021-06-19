Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #weather forecast

Saturday's weather forecast

09:08 June 19, 2021

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/19 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 28/18 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 26/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/19 Sunny 0

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK