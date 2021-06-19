Saturday's weather forecast
09:08 June 19, 2021
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/17 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/19 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 28/18 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 26/20 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/20 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/19 Sunny 0
Busan 27/20 Sunny 0
(END)
Keyword