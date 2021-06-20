S. Korea to allow bigger gatherings under new distancing scheme
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday unveiled new social distancing rules that center on allowing gatherings of more people and lifting regulations for businesses amid the country's aggressive inoculation program.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said starting July 1, the country will allow gatherings of up to six people in the greater Seoul area. The number will be raised to eight after a two-week transition period for the country's new social distancing scheme.
The country announced the ban on gatherings of five or more people in the greater Seoul area on Dec. 23 last year. The measure was applied to other regions in January.
No ceiling on the number of participants in private gatherings will be applied in regions outside the capital area starting next month.
