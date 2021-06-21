(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 21)

The remains of Kim Dong-sik, a courageous firefighter who fearlessly plunged into an inferno at a Coupang warehouse in Icheon, Gyeonggi, were found in the basement of the giant building. Though the exact reasons for the fire have not been found yet, an increasing number of customers of the e-commerce giant are pledging to quit their memberships on social media in sympathy for the death of Captain Kim, who was devoted to his job as a firefighter for the past 27 years. But more specifically, customers vented their outrage at the outdated business culture of the company that was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in March.