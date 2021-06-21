Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Widening education gap in S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul metropolitan area to ease social distancing rules next month (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul metropolitan area to allow gatherings of up to six people next month (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul metropolitan area to ease social distancing rules next month (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Shifting political landscape ahead of 2022 presidential election (Segye Times)
-- Seoul metropolitan area to allow business operators to open until midnight (Chosun Ilbo)
-- More than half of S. Korea's R&D patents not suited for commercialization (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul metropolitan area to ease social distancing rules next month (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul metropolitan area to ease social distancing rules next month, allow business operators to open until midnight (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul metropolitan area to allow restaurants, karaoke businesses to open until midnight (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Innovative businesses overcome COVID-19 pandemic with differentiated strategies (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- New distancing rules coming soon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to ease social distancing from July on vaccine progress: Moon (Korea Herald)
-- Baby boomers change image of senior citizens (Korea Times)
