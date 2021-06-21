U.S. nuke envoy to meet S. Korean, Japanese counterparts after key N.K. party meeting
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The new U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, is set to hold back-to-back talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul on Monday, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signaled openness to dialogue.
Kim arrived here Saturday for a five-day visit, following last week's key ruling party meeting in Pyongyang where the North Korean leader directed his country to be ready for "both dialogue and confrontation" in his first message to the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.
Kim is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, and then join a trilateral session involving his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, at a hotel in central Seoul, the foreign ministry said.
They are expected to discuss the outcome of the latest plenary gathering of the Central Committee of the North's Workers' Party and a coordinated strategy to bring the recalcitrant regime back to the negotiating table.
During the four-day party meeting that ended Friday, the North Korean leader called for his country to be prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, but more importantly the latter, and stressed the need for the "stable control" of the Korean Peninsula situation.
Kim's remarks appeared to be in tune with the North's already professed policy credo of "power for power, good will for good will." But they were seen as a sign of his lingering desire for talks.
In an interview with ABC News, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called Kim's comments an "interesting signal," saying, "We will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward," according to Reuters.
Monday's talks have been arranged amid concerns that efforts for dialogue with the North could lose traction if Seoul and Washington press ahead with their annual summertime military exercise, and when South Korea's presidential election season kicks in later this year.
The nuclear envoys could also discuss how to flesh out the U.S. approach to the North, which Washington officials have described as "calibrated and practical" following a monthslong policy review.
During his stay in Seoul, Kim also plans to meet with other senior South Korean officials and members of academia and civil society to discuss the outcome of Washington's review of policy on the North, the State Department has said.
Kim, who doubles as ambassador to Indonesia, is accompanied by Deputy Special Representative Jung Pak and a representative of the National Security Council.
Kim is to leave here Wednesday morning.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)