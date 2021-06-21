With Tokyo Olympics one month out, S. Korean athletes look to extend successful run

Elsewhere, Park In-bee will try to defend her women's golf gold medal. The final Olympic spots will be determined based on world rankings at the end of June. But Park, firmly entrenched at No. 2 behind countrywoman Ko Jin-young, is a sure bet to qualify for the second straight Olympics. Kim Sei-young and Kim Hyo-joo will round out the South Korean quartet in Tokyo. All four have won LPGA major titles and pressure-packed environments aren't new to them.

