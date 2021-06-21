Moon picks new Cheong Wa Dae secretaries for political affairs, youth affairs, education
11:38 June 21, 2021
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in nominated Kim Han-kyu, a legal counsel for the ruling Democratic Party, as his new secretary for political affairs Monday.
Park Sung-min, another party official who is 25 years old, was tapped as secretary for youth-related affairs, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The move is apparently part of the ruling bloc's efforts to reach out to voters in their 20s and 30s.
Moon named Lee Seung-bok, an education ministry official, as secretary for education, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
