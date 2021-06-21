(LEAD) Moon picks new Cheong Wa Dae secretaries for political affairs, youth affairs, education
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in nominated Kim Han-kyu, a lawyer, as his new secretary for political affairs Monday.
Having worked as a legal counsel for the ruling Democratic Party (DP), he is a lawyer at the Seoul-based law firm Kim & Chang and also a standing member of the National Unification Advisory Council.
Park Seong-min, another DP official who is 25 years old, was tapped as secretary for youth-related affairs, Cheong Wa Dae said. She has long handled youth-related issues at the party.
The move is apparently part of the ruling bloc's efforts to reach out to voters in their 20s and 30s.
Park is replacing Kim Kwang-jin, a 40-year-old former DP lawmaker.
The president named Lee Seung-bok, an education ministry official, as secretary for education, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
