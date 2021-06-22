(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 22)

It is a good thing for the party to reach a consensus over the plans to lessen tax burden on people. Comprehensive real estate tax was introduced as a sort of wealth tax on a small number of rich people, but housing prices soaring due to wrong-headed measures taken by the current administration on more than 20 occasions have made about 1 in 4 Seoul apartments subject to the tax. In this light, it is the right move to reduce the number of taxable properties. Homes worth 900 million won or more are estimated to represent top 3.7 percent in terms of this year's assessed value.