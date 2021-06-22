(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 22)

It remains to be seen if the trilateral meeting could help find a breakthrough in the deadlocked denuclearization talks. The inter-Korean and U.S.-North dialogue have been effectively cut off since the failed U.S.-North summit in Hanoi. North Korea went so far as to blow up the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong last year. But the U.S. could not afford to deal with North Korean issues because of the presidential election. After the start of the Biden administration in January and the establishment of a new security lineup, the time has come for concerned parties to tackle the denuclearization issue.