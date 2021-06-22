Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BOK-bond market

BOK plans to issue 3-year monetary stabilization bonds

10:10 June 22, 2021

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday it has decided to issue three-year monetary stabilization bonds, in an effort to better control liquidity.

The BOK said it will significantly reduce the amount of two-year monetary stabilization bonds to reduce volatility in bond markets in the wake of the sales of longer-term bonds.

At the end of last month, about 80 percent of outstanding monetary stabilization bonds had maturities of two years, a BOK official said.

The three-year bonds are expected to help the BOK have more measures to control liquidity, the official said.

BOK plans to issue 3-year monetary stabilization bonds - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK