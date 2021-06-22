Boy band Seventeen's new EP breaks 1 million in sales
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop act Seventeen saw its latest release "Your Choice" surpass 1 million in album sales in less than a week, its agency said Tuesday.
The 13-piece act, which recently celebrated its sixth debut anniversary, dropped its eighth EP on Friday.
"Your Choice," fronted by the main track "Ready to Love" features six tracks. Hybe chief Bang Si-hyuk, the entertainment guru behind BTS, helped produce the album.
The EP, which sold around 880,000 units on its first day, has racked up 1.14 million in sales, Pledis Entertainment said, citing album sales tracker Hanteo Chart.
Seventeen now has four million-selling albums, including its third studio album "An Ode" and EPs "Semicolon" and "Heng:garae." "Your Choice" is so far the group's fastest-selling album.
Upon release, the album topped the daily album category of Japan's Oricon music chart for two straight days and has ranked No. 1 on iTunes top album charts in 18 regions.
In a news conference on Friday, the group said it hopes to break into the Billboard main singles or albums chart with its new release.
