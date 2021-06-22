Go to Contents
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Iranian president-elect

13:21 June 22, 2021

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for efforts to strengthen friendly ties with Iran in a congratulatory message he sent to Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, Pyongyang's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

In the message sent Sunday to Raisi, who was elected Iranian president in a recent election, Kim also expressed hope for Iran to "strongly safeguard its sovereignty" and make progress in its efforts to turn itself into a "powerful country," according to the ministry.

Kim's message appears aimed at boosting ties with Iran at a time when both countries are facing U.S.-led sanctions for their nuclear weapons programs.

