N.K. leader's sister says U.S. mention of 'interesting signal' shows it has 'wrong' expectation
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Tuesday that the United States has "wrong" expectations after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Kim's comments about dialogue with the U.S. an "interesting signal."
Kim Yo-jong made the remark in a statement a day after U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said the U.S. has offered to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime without preconditions."
"The expectation, which they chose to harbor the wrong way, would plunge them into a greater disappointment," she said. "It seems that the U.S. may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek a comfort for itself."
Last week, leader Kim Jong-un concluded a plenary meeting of the Workers' Party and called for his country to be prepared for both dialogue and confrontation.
In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Kim's comments an "interesting signal."
