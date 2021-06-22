DP expels 2 proportional representation lawmakers over alleged property speculation
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) expelled two of its proportional representation lawmakers Tuesday over allegations of illegal real estate dealings.
The party made the decision to expel Reps. Youn Mee-hyang and Yang Yi Won-young during a plenary meeting of its sitting lawmakers held earlier in the day.
The two were among the 12 DP lawmakers who, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said in early June, were allegedly involved in illegal real estate dealings by themselves or their families.
In reaction to the findings by the anti-corruption body, the DP immediately recommended the accused lawmakers leave the party voluntarily under the condition that their party membership will be reinstated if their land speculation allegations are cleared.
As for Youn and Yang, however, the party opted to expel them from the party instead of seeking their voluntary departure, which will automatically eliminate their legislatorship as proportional representation lawmakers.
Youn and Yang are facing allegations of abusing land trusts and violating the Farmland Act that allows only those who till the land to own farmland, respectively.
Currently, a separate police-led special government investigation team in charge of a broader public sector land speculation scandal is looking into the allegations involving the 12 DP lawmakers after the anti-corruption agency relayed its findings to the investigative body.
In the wake of the public sector land speculation scandal that erupted in March, the DP commissioned an outside inspection by the anti-corruption body to see if any of its members or their families were involved in illegal or speculative property dealings.
Six of the 10 lawmakers who were subsequently advised to give up party membership voluntarily over possible involvement in wrongdoings have so far accepted the party's recommendation.
