Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
N.K. leader's sister says U.S. mention of 'interesting signal' shows it has 'wrong' expectation
SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Tuesday that the United States has "wrong" expectations after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Kim's comments about dialogue with the U.S. an "interesting signal."
Kim Yo-jong made the remark in a statement a day after U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said the U.S. has offered to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime without preconditions."
New infections in 300s for 2nd day, variants remain worry
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 300s for the second consecutive day Tuesday on fewer tests over the weekend amid a vaccination drive, but the potential spread of COVID-19 variants remains worrisome ahead of eased distancing rules starting July.
The country reported 395 new cases, including 351 local infections, raising the total caseload to 151,901, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Joint military exercise must be properly scaled to meet threats: Pentagon spokesman
WASHINGTON -- The United States constantly reviews its joint military exercises with South Korea to make sure their forces are properly trained and prepared to meet threats, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday.
"We always say that we know we have to, our forces have got to be ready to fight tonight and we are constantly looking at the training events to make sure that they are appropriate and they are properly scaled to the threats and the challenges," the spokesman, John Kirby, said at a press briefing.
(2nd LD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week, breaking 'Dynamite' record
SEOUL -- BTS' latest megahit dance-pop song "Butter" retained the No. 1 position on the Billboard's main albums chart for the fourth consecutive week in the group's best record on the chart since its debut.
""Butter" is officially No. 1 on this week's Hot 100 chart for a fourth consecutive week. It becomes the group's longest-leading No. 1 hit, surpassing the three-week run of "Dynamite."" Billboard said Monday (U.S. time) on its Twitter account.
(2nd LD) Unification minister calls for active, agile efforts to bring N. Korea back to dialogue
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Tuesday called for "active" and "agile" cooperation between South Korea and the United States to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table as he met with the new U.S. special envoy for Pyongyang.
Ambassador Sung Kim, the U.S. special representative, responded that the two countries "are very closely aligned on all important aspects" of their North Korea policy and expressed support for "meaningful inter-Korean dialogue, cooperation and engagement" with Pyongyang.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to consider ending 'working group' forum on N. Korea policy
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to consider terminating their "working group" forum on North Korea policy, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, in what appears to be a conciliatory gesture to Pyongyang that has decried the forum as a hurdle to inter-Korean ties.
Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, reached the agreement during their talks in Seoul on Monday, as they sought a coordinated strategy to resume nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang.
S. Korea's financial market stable but imbalance remains worry: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial market continues to be stable, but a build-up of financial imbalance remains worrisome, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday.
In a regular report on financial stability, the BOK also called for vigilance against a rise in debt of households and companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Culture minister implies no boycott of Tokyo Olympics amid Dokdo spat
SEOUL -- South Korea's culture minister said sports should be separated from politics regarding calls for a boycott of the Tokyo Olympics amid a renewed territorial spat over the East Sea islets of Dokdo between the two countries.
Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee made the remark during a parliamentary committee's general meeting held Monday evening, implying that the ministry is not considering boycotting the upcoming Olympics, only a month away.
