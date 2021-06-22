Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on hopes of gradual tapering
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Tuesday as investors speculate that the Fed's tapering timeline may be slower than expected. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 23.09 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 3,263.88 points.
-----------------
(LEAD) Naver drops out of bid to buy stake in eBay Korea
SEOUL -- Naver Corp., South Korea's top internet portal operator, said Tuesday it has decided not to join in the acquisition of eBay Korea, leaving retail giant Shinsegae Group as the sole bidder for the South Korean unit of the U.S. e-commerce giant.
Last week, a consortium comprised of Shinsegae and Naver had been reportedly chosen as the preferred bidder to take over eBay Korea, beating out local rival Lotte Shopping.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon meets U.S. envoy on N. Korea at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in met with Sung Kim, the Joe Biden administration's special envoy on North Korean affairs Tuesday.
Moon and Kim had a closed-door meeting at Cheong Wa Dae right after a brief photo session, which pool reporters were allowed to cover. They did not make any routine opening statement in public.
-----------------
COVID-19 variant cases top 2,200 in S. Korea, Delta strain nearing 200
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19 variants over the past week, including 227 local infections, raising such cases to 2,225 in total, with the number of the muted strain believed to have originated from India nearing 200.
Of the newly identified variant cases, 223 people were confirmed to have been infected with the variant believed to have originated in Britain, followed by the Delta variant, which originated from India with 35, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
2 more 'breakthrough' infections reported, total now at 31
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed two more cases of so-called breakthrough COVID-19 infections, health authorities said Tuesday, raising its total to 31.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said among 2.17 million people who have been fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving either the vaccine from Pfizer or AstraZeneca, a total of 31 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Thursday.
The figure translates into 1.43 for every 100,000 being reinfected even after being fully vaccinated, which is far lower than the 10.2 in the United States, according to the authorities.
-----------------
Final deal mandates delivery workers to be freed from sorting parcels by year-end
SEOUL -- Delivery workers will be banned from sorting parcels and working over 60 hours per week, the final deal between their union and logistics firms showed Tuesday.
The details of the deal, reached last week, were released during a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul, attended by members from the ruling Democratic Party, the government, the industry and the union.
-----------------
Ex-prosecutor general slams rumored 'X-file' against him as result of possible illegal surveillance
SEOUL -- Ex-Prosecutor General and leading opposition presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl on Tuesday slammed a rumored secret document against him as a result of possible illegal surveillance of him by public authorities and the ruling party.
The reaction from Yoon came as a dossier called the "Yoon Seok-youl X-file" is rattling the political circles in the run-up to next year's presidential election in March.
