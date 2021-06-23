(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 23)

On May 25, ruling Democratic Party (DP) leader Song Young-gil said his party was preparing a number of explosive files on former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. In reaction, Yoon told Song to bring it on, urging the DP to disclose files against him — if they are true. "Any one must be investigated and go through a trial if needed. My family is no exception," he said. Then, a political commentator from the opposition camp fueled the controversy by making bombshell remarks. "After I looked into the X-file on Yoon, I thought he will have trouble being chosen by the people [in the next presidential election]," he commented.