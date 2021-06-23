Wednesday's weather forecast
09:06 June 23, 2021
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 26/19 Heavy Rain 60
Suwon 27/19 Heavy Rain 60
Cheongju 26/19 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 25/19 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/17 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 21/17 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 26/19 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 26/19 Sunny 70
Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 20
Daegu 25/18 Sunny 60
Busan 24/19 Sunny 20
