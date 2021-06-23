Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #overseas financial asset-2020 tally

S. Korea's overseas financial assets at new high in 2020

12:00 June 23, 2021

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas financial assets touched a new high last year as investment in advanced economies rose amid stock rallies, central bank data showed Wednesday.

As of the end of 2020, the outstanding financial assets invested overseas by South Korean entities came to about US$1.519 trillion, up $207.2 billion from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The on-year rise was largely attributed to increased investment in the United States and European Union countries.

Financial assets in the United States rose $114.8 billion to $534.5 billion, reaching a new high and accounting for 35.2 percent of the total.

South Korean entities' financial assets in the EU increased $40.3 billion to $291.9 billion, while their financial assets in China gained $16.7 billion to $155.5 billion.

By currency, overseas financial assets held in U.S. dollars came to $861.4 billion as of end-2020, accounting for 56.7 percent of the total, with those held in euros coming to $161.5 billion, or 10.6 percent of the total.

S. Korea's overseas financial assets at new high in 2020 - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK