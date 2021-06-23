Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) U.S. remains committed to engaging with N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains committed to engaging with North Korea, a State Department spokesman said Tuesday, despite a negative statement from the sister of the North Korean leader that the U.S. may be in for a great disappointment.
Ned Price also reiterated U.S. hopes that North Korea would respond positively.
S. Korea to invest over 200 bln won in 6G tech by 2025
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it will invest 220 billion won (US$195 million) to develop and standardize sixth generation (6G) network technology by 2025 and conduct joint research with the United States to strengthen competitiveness in the global race for the future technology.
The network technology, which is expected to reach theoretical speeds up to 50 times faster than 5G and have a tenth of its latency, is currently in early stages of development, with commercialization expected as early as 2028.
Global chipmakers to break ground on 29 fabs by 2022: report
SEOUL -- Chipmakers worldwide will break ground on 29 new semiconductor fabrication plants (fabs) by 2022, including two in South Korea, a report showed Wednesday, as they try to meet rising demand.
Semiconductor firms will start the construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 in 2022, according to SEMI, a global industry association representing companies in the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.
(LEAD) New cases at 2-week high amid variant woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases spiked to a two-week high of over 600 on Wednesday as virus variants are emerging as another major challenge in the country's virus fight amid the accelerating vaccine rollout.
The country reported 645 new cases, including 605 local infections, raising the total caseload to 152,545, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Another extra budget could reach some 30 tln won: finance minister
SEOUL -- Another extra budget under review to support the pandemic-hit people may reach some 30 trillion won (US$26.5 billion), the country's chief economic policymaker said Wednesday.
The government is planning to create this year's second extra budget with excess tax revenue as it seeks to underpin an economic recovery and minimize the fallout of the pandemic.
Gwanghwamun Square set to get facelift by April
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Gwanghwamun Square, a landmark of Seoul, will get new historical and cultural attractions by next April, the Seoul metropolitan government said Wednesday.
Construction has been under way to expand the square and turn part of it into a park as part of a controversial project launched by the administration of former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.
S. Korea's overseas financial assets at new high in 2020
SEOUL -- South Korea's overseas financial assets touched a new high last year as investment in advanced economies rose amid stock rallies, central bank data showed Wednesday.
As of the end of 2020, the outstanding financial assets invested overseas by South Korean entities came to about US$1.519 trillion, up $207.2 billion from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Culture minister implies no boycott of Tokyo Olympics amid Dokdo spat
SEOUL -- South Korea's culture minister said sports should be separated from politics regarding calls for a boycott of the Tokyo Olympics amid a renewed territorial spat over the East Sea islets of Dokdo between the two countries.
Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee made the remark during a parliamentary committee's general meeting held Monday evening, implying that the ministry is not considering boycotting the upcoming Olympics, only a month away.
