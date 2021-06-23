K-pop group Lovelyz member tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Lovelyz has gone into self-quarantine after one of its members tested positive for the new coronavirus, its management agency said Wednesday.
The band's vocalist Seo Ji-soo was told she tested positive Tuesday morning, a day after she voluntarily got tested for the virus upon being notified that she may have come into contact with a patient, according to Woollim Entertainment.
"(Seo) has put her schedule on hold and taken appropriate measures according to health authorities' infection control guidelines," the agency said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the remaining members of the eight-piece act also got tested for COVID-19 and went into self-quarantine.
"We prioritize the safety of our artists and employees, and plan to carry out further measures requested by health authorities after the test results of other members come out," the agency said.
Since debuting in 2014, Lovelyz has released hit songs like "Now, We," "Destiny" and "Ah-Choo," produced by a composing team led by noted singer-songwriter Yoon Sang.
