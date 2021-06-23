S. Korea to introduce mobile ID cards by 2025
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans will have the option to conveniently verify their identities through mobile identification cards and all civil application services will be able to be conducted in a non-face-to-face manner by 2025, the government said Wednesday.
The planned introduction of mobile ID cards and other measures are included in the government's second five-year basic plan for the electronic government released by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
The ministry presented "A good world opened by digital" as the vision of the basic e-government plan. The plan calls for raising the digital conversion rate of major public services to 80 percent and the cloud computing conversion rate of the administrative and public sector to 100 percent by 2025.
It also contains detailed tasks for a digital transformation in the public sector, such as intelligent service innovation, strengthening of data administration and digital infrastructure expansion.
Specifically, the use of electronic certificates, mobile identify verification and simple authentication will be expanded, the ministry said. In particular, the mobile driver's license, which will be introduced late this year, is expected to enable convenient identification both online and offline, it said.
The government said the acceleration of the digital transformation will also expand the scope of non-face-to-face public services, helping the nation overcome the coronavirus pandemic crisis and return to normal life sooner.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)