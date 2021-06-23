Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea Japan Dokdo

S. Korea lodges complaint with Japan over military video describing Dokdo as disputed territory

17:48 June 23, 2021

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has lodged a complaint with Japan over its military video which describes South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo as a disputed territory, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The video clip, posted last week by the Japanese Joint Staff Office under the Self-Defense Forces, shows the map of Northeast Asia with some areas, like Dokdo, marked in red circles to state that they are under territorial dispute.

It shows Dokdo as "Takeshima Island", the name Japan uses to refer to the islets. The clip, made in English and French, is a promotional video on Japan's Indo-Pacific vision.

"We have clearly expressed regrets and delivered our complaint to the Japanese side through a diplomatic channel," a foreign ministry official said.

"Dokdo is our inherent territory historically, geographically and by international law. As we have repeatedly emphasized, the government intends to deal with Japan's unjust claims to Dokdo in a strict and firm manner," the official said.

Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to lay claim to the East Sea islets in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.

This image captured on June 23, 2021, shows a video clip posted on Facebook by Japan's Joint Staff Office under the Self-Defense Forces, marking Dokdo as a territory under dispute. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK