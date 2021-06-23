Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #north korea

North Korean FM rules out possibility of contact with U.S.

21:21 June 23, 2021

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is not considering contact with the United States, Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon said Wednesday.

"We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S., let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time," Ri said in a statement released by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK