S. Korea, Canada agree on cooperation for discovery of troops missing from Korean War
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Canada agreed Thursday to expedite efforts to discover and identify Canadian troops who went missing during the 1950-53 Korean War, the defense ministry said.
Under a memorandum of understanding, South Korea said it will establish a system to better manage the discovery of the remains and storage of their DNA information, while Canada said it will cooperate to provide DNA information of the bereaved families required for the identification, according to the ministry.
Canada sent a total of 26,791 service members to South Korea for the three-year conflict. Of them, 16 remain missing.
Many of the missing soldiers are believed to have been buried inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea, where excavation work is currently under way, the ministry said.
"We will have visible achievements as we expand our excavation work inside the DMZ down the road," the ministry said in a release, vowing utmost efforts to return the fallen heroes back to their home as soon as possible.
During the war, 16 countries sent troops, and six nations extended medical support to South Korea. Of around 2 million international service members, 600 remain missing, according to government data.
