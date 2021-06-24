Go to Contents
Construction contracts climb 15.3 pct in Q1

11:00 June 24, 2021

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The value of construction contracts in South Korea jumped more than 15 percent in the first quarter of the year thanks mainly to increased private projects, government data showed Thursday.

Civilian and public works contracts were valued at 66 trillion won (US$58 billion) in the January-March period, up 15.3 percent from a year ago, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Private deals soared 20.2 percent on-year to 46.3 trillion won, and public-sector contracts gained 5.2 percent to 19.7 trillion won.

Building contracts swelled 18.7 percent from a year ago during the three-month period, and civil-engineering deals rose 7.8 percent.

The value of contracts won by the top 50 industry players expanded nearly 38 percent on-year to 25.6 trillion won in the last quarter.

Construction contracts in the capital Seoul and its adjacent Gyeonggi Province surged 19.4 percent on-year, and those in the remainder of the country increased 10.1 percent, according to the data.

