Sitcoms return to small screen as streaming giants set out on new projects
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Situational comedies, which have gone out of sight for about a decade, are returning to small screens in South Korea as foreign and homegrown streamers expand their original lineups here.
Local sitcoms enjoyed their heyday in the 1990s and 2000s thanks to a number of mega-hit shows like "Three Guys and Three Girls" (1996), "Nonstop" and "High Kick!" series. But their popularity started to diminish around 2010, while a variety of TV series, ranging from romance and comedy to horror and thriller, caught the eyes of viewers.
After about 10 years, they have come into the spotlight again as online streaming platforms like Netflix, whose 2021 Korean investment reached US$500 million, have added sitcoms to their original slates of Korean content.
"So Not Worth It," a Netflix original sitcom co-directed by Kwon Ik-joon and Kim Jung-shik, was released last Friday. It follows a multinational group of students in a university dormitory in Seoul, starring young stars like Park Se-wan, Shin Hyun-seung and Choi Young-jae of K-pop boy and GOT7.
The show reminds many Koreans of "Nonstop," a hit sitcom series in the early 2000s that gained huge popularity for its cast of up-and-coming stars, including Jo In-sung and Hyun Bin.
Also, its directors and screenwriters were some of the creative members behind big-name sitcom series in the past.
Director Kwon produced "Three Guys and Three Girls" and Kim directed the "High Kick!" series, while writers Seo Eun-jung and Baek Ji-hyun participated in "Nonstop" series projects.
Wavve, a homegrown streaming platform run by major broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, is working on a political sitcom, tentatively named "Going to the Blue House Like This," to be released later this year.
The black comedy revolves around a female cultural minister, a retired Olympic gold medalist and her political pundit husband.
Topping off the upcoming releases, a spin-off sitcom of the popular reality show "Tasty Guys," about four Korean comedians who love to eat, will be produced this year.
Its production studio, Channel Oct, said the spin-off show will be released on a global streaming platform, without providing further details. But the weekly show, which now airs on Comedy TV, is also available on Netflix.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)