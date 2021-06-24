Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to declare presidential bid Tuesday
11:33 June 24, 2021
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl will declare his presidential bid next week, officially launching a political career three months after he stepped down from public office, according to his spokesperson Thursday.
Yoon will appear in front of the public in an event at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at a memorial hall in southern Seoul, according to the spokesperson. He is set to announce his widely anticipated presidential bid there.
"I will speak to the public about the path I will take from now onward," Yoon said through the spokesperson.
