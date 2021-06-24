Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ex-prosecutor general #presidential bid

Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to declare presidential bid Tuesday

11:33 June 24, 2021

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl will declare his presidential bid next week, officially launching a political career three months after he stepped down from public office, according to his spokesperson Thursday.

Yoon will appear in front of the public in an event at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at a memorial hall in southern Seoul, according to the spokesperson. He is set to announce his widely anticipated presidential bid there.

"I will speak to the public about the path I will take from now onward," Yoon said through the spokesperson.

Yoon Seok-youl (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK