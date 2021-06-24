KOSPI hits intraday high on tech gains
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's benchmark stock index advanced and refreshed its intraday high late Thursday morning, supported by gains in technology stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.19 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,287.38 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After an uptick start, the KOSPI extended its gains, offsetting market concerns about how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve would start tapering its accommodative policies.
The stock index trimmed part of its gains after peaking at the all-time intraday high of 3,291.81 point.
The gain came after Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said the BOK may conduct its first post-pandemic rate hike "within this year," citing the economy's robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea's consumer sentiment increased for the sixth consecutive month in June, as the country's exports signaled a strong recovery amid progress in COVID-19 vaccinations.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.37 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.61 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver lost 1.42 percent, and its rival Kakao slumped 4.13 percent. Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 0.35 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, and leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.48 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,135.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.5 from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
