Organizers to postpone 'peace statue' exhibition in Tokyo

16:22 June 24, 2021

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Organizers of an exhibition showcasing a statue symbolizing Japan's sexual enslavement of women from Korea and elsewhere in Asia said Thursday they have decided to postpone the event after failing to secure a venue.

The exhibition, scheduled to run from June 25-July 4 in the Japanese capital, was on the verge of being canceled after right-wing protestors threatened to disrupt the event and forced the exhibition committee to change the venue.

But organizers said they have secured a new spot for the event and will push ahead with the exhibition as planned. They did not elaborate on the location, citing security concerns, and said details will be announced prior to the event.

This file photo shows the statue representing comfort women that was withdrawn from an exhibition of the Aichi Triennale 2019 in Nagoya, Japan. (Yonhap)

On Thursday, a day ahead of the exhibition, organizers held a news conference announcing the change in plan. Officials at the alternative venue pulled out at the last moment, prompting organizers to postpone the event for the time being, they said.

The committee said it plans to consider taking legal measures against the right-wing activists who have threatened to disrupt the event. Online events scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. will proceed as planned.

According to historians, up to 200,000 women, mostly Koreans, were coerced into sexual servitude at front-line Japanese brothels during the war when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony.

Organizers of a "peace statue" exhibition that was initially scheduled for June 25-July 4 speak at a news conference in Tokyo on June 24, 2021. They announced the exhibition will be postponed until a new exhibition venue is found. (Yonhap)


(END)

