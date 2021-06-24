Int'l forum of history teachers to honor Korean War veterans
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, June 24 (Yonhap) -- An international forum of history teachers from 22 countries that took part in the Korean War will be held next month to honor the sacrifice of their veterans, organizers said Thursday.
The 2021 World Congress of Korean War Veterans and History Teachers will be held in Washington on July 26-27, according to the Korean War Legacy Foundation (KWLF), a non-governmental organization based in New York.
On the first day of the event, sponsored by South Korea's Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, about 60 history teachers from the United States will take part in a conference to commemorate Korean War veterans at a Washington hotel.
Some 100 history and social studies teachers from the 22 Korean War participating countries will join a special online forum with Korean War veterans the following day to hear from the veterans about their experiences and discuss ways they can continue to educate the public about the legacy of their veterans.
Established in 2012, the KWLF seeks to "help teachers, students and the public understand the origins and outcomes of the Korean War," as well as its rich legacy of promoting democracy and freedom, according to its mission statement.
"Despite the great significance of Korea and the Korean War, most history courses in our K-12 institutions only cover the Korean War in a few negligible sentences. The foundation seeks to change this by honoring veterans, creating teaching materials, and by connecting teachers with Korea scholars," KWLF said in a press release.
"One of the primary goals of the Korean War Legacy Foundation is to preserve and commemorate the legacy of the Korean War and the honorable service of Korean War veterans," it added.
Those who wish to take part in the two-day event may register at http://koreanwarlegacy.org, but one must currently teach history or social studies for grades 6-12 to be eligible.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)