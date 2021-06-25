Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Supreme Court upholds acquittal of military conscientious objector (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- BOK chief raises need to 'normalize interest rates,' cites inflation concerns (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK reveals plan for rate hike within this year (Donga llbo)
-- BOK to raise interest rate 'before too late' within this year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Main opposition leader says its primary to begin in August as scheduled (Segye Times)
-- BOK makes public plan for rate hike within this year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl to declare presidential bid on June 29 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Supreme Court acquits military conscientious objector for 1st time (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential race to open with Yoon Seok-youl's declaration of his bid (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung affiliates fined 235 bln won for unfair biz practice (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KFTC, Samsung clash head-on (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Emart buying 80 percent of eBay Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Constitutional Court backs Tada ban (Korea Herald)
-- Delta variant emerges as new threat to Korea (Korea Times)
