Korean-language dailies

-- Supreme Court upholds acquittal of military conscientious objector (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- BOK chief raises need to 'normalize interest rates,' cites inflation concerns (Kookmin Daily)

-- BOK reveals plan for rate hike within this year (Donga llbo)

-- BOK to raise interest rate 'before too late' within this year (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Main opposition leader says its primary to begin in August as scheduled (Segye Times)

-- BOK makes public plan for rate hike within this year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon Seok-youl to declare presidential bid on June 29 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Supreme Court acquits military conscientious objector for 1st time (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential race to open with Yoon Seok-youl's declaration of his bid (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung affiliates fined 235 bln won for unfair biz practice (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KFTC, Samsung clash head-on (Korea Economic Daily)

