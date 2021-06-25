1949 -- Kim Koo, one of the nation's most revered patriots, is assassinated by an ultra-right-wing military officer. Seeing the nation sharply divided between the right and the left soon after the 1945 independence from Japanese colonial rule, Kim made his utmost efforts to mediate and promote a unified Korea. However, Korea, divided into separate states the previous year, was going through tumultuous conflicts between pro-U.S. capitalists and communists supported by the Soviet Union.