Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 June 25, 2021
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 21 -- U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
-- Biden extends sanctions on N. Korea amid U.S. outreach
22 -- S. Korea, U.S. agree to consider ending 'working group' forum on N. Korea policy
-- N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
23 -- N.K. foreign minister rules out possibility of contact with U.S.
-- U.S. remains open to diplomacy with N. Korea: State Dept.
24 -- Moon stresses urgency of Korea peace in TIME interview
