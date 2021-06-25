Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. leader vows to overcome difficulties as he concludes key party meeting: state media
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to break through difficulties facing the country as he concluded a key Workers' Party meeting after discussing ways to deal with food shortages and relations with the United States, state media said Saturday.
Throughout the four-day plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee, the third of its kind this year, Kim discussed how to cope with economic challenges, including food shortages and anti-pandemic efforts.
He also discussed ways to deal with the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden, saying the North should be ready for both dialogue and confrontation, and more importantly, confrontation amid the "fast-changing" situation on the Korean Peninsula.
------------
N. Korean leader watches musical performance after key party meeting
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched a musical performance, state media reported Sunday, after last week's four-day ruling party session highlighted a vow to "break through head-on" a series of challenges facing his country.
Kim and members of the Workers' Party's central leadership attended the performance by the Band of the State Affairs Commission, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported without specifying when the event took place.
From Tuesday through Friday, the North held the third plenary session of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party to discuss economic challenges, including food shortages and anti-pandemic efforts.
------------
N. Korea replaces chief of Kim Il-sung University: state media
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has replaced the president of Kim Il-sung University, who doubles as minister of higher education, a state broadcaster reported Sunday.
An official named Kim Sung-chan was appointed to the post last week during a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, according to Korean Central Television.
The move represents the dismissal and appointment of senior officials of the state organ, it added.
------------
N.K. leader urges support for women in letter to major union of housewives
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un urged support for women in a message to the country's major organization consisting of housewives, state media said Tuesday.
The Socialist Women's Union of Korea (SWUK) held its seventh congress meeting from Sunday to Monday and read out Kim's letter praising the union as the "great pride" of the ruling Workers' Party, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Kim called on the party to show support and love for women, saying that respecting women is a "great virtue of the communists and an important sign that shows how civilized a society is."
------------
N.K. leader's sister says U.S. has 'wrong' expectation about dialogue
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Tuesday that the United States has "wrong" expectations after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Kim's comments about dialogue with the U.S. an "interesting signal."
The statement from Kim Yo-jong also came a day after U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said the U.S. has offered to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime without preconditions" and looks forward to Pyongyang responding positively to the overtures.
"I heard the news that the U.S. National Security Advisor had mentioned that he regards the position towards the U.S. as an 'interesting signal,'" she said in the statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency said.
------------
N.K. officials attend exhibition by Chinese Embassy, resume in-person diplomacy
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean officials attended a photo exhibition by the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang and stressed close relations in an indication the country is gearing up to resume face-to-face diplomacy suspended amid coronavirus concerns, state media showed Tuesday.
On Monday, a photo exhibition was held at the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang to mark the second anniversary of the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
Li Jinjun, the Chinese ambassador to North Korea, stressed that Xi's visit to Pyongyang has "great significance of carrying forward the traditions and carving out the future" in the development of bilateral relations in the new era."
------------
N. Korea, China hold rare joint symposium to mark anniversaries of leaders' reciprocal visits
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- China hosted a joint symposium with North Korea to mark the anniversaries of reciprocal visits by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, state media said Wednesday.
The International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party hosted the joint meeting Monday to celebrate the third anniversary of Kim's visit to China and the second anniversary of Xi's visit to North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Officials of North Korea's Embassy in Beijing attended the symposium, with Ambassador Ri Ryong-nam saying that the leaders' visits were historical events in which the leaders of the two parties showed their firm commitment to the struggle for socialism, according to the KCNA.
------------
N. Korea rules out possibility of contact with U.S.
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top diplomat on Wednesday categorically rejected a U.S. offer for talks, saying the country is not considering "even the possibility of any contact with the U.S."
Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon made the remarks in a statement a day after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said that the U.S. has "wrong" expectations for dialogue with Pyongyang.
"We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S., let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time," Ri said in the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
