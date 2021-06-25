Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
N.K. hacking group breached S. Korean nuclear research institute last month: lawmaker
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run nuclear research institute's computer network was breached by a North Korean cyber attack last month, an opposition lawmaker claimed Friday.
According to Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition People Power Party, 13 external Internet Protocol (IP) addresses were found to have breached the internal network of the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) on May 14.
Some of the addresses were traced back to hacking servers of "kimsuky," a North Korean cyberespionage group.
S. Korean man caught trying to cross western sea border into N. Korea
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean man was caught trying to cross the inter-Korean border in the Yellow Sea into North Korea aboard a boat, government sources said Friday.
The man in his 40s got on a vessel docked at a port on the western border island of Baengnyeong on Wednesday and tried to set sail, but the boat just drifted as it ran out of fuel, according to the sources.
The Coast Guard took him into custody at a nearby port the following day after the owner of the boat reported it missing.
S. Korea hopes for resumption of talks with N. Korea after Kim's mention of dialogue
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea hopes that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent mention of dialogue will lead to resumption of talks between the two Koreas, as well as between the United States and the North, the unification ministry said Monday.
During a key Workers' Party meeting last week, Kim said the country should be ready for both dialogue and, more importantly, confrontation with Washington and called for efforts to stably control the political situation.
"The government takes note of Chairman Kim Jong-un's mention of readiness for dialogue and hopes it will lead to dialogue between the South and the North and between the North and the U.S.," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
Unification minister calls for active, agile efforts to bring N. Korea back to dialogue
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Tuesday called for "active" and "agile" cooperation between South Korea and the United States to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table as he met with the new U.S. special envoy for Pyongyang.
Ambassador Sung Kim, the U.S. special representative, responded that the two countries "are very closely aligned on all important aspects" of their North Korea policy and expressed support for "meaningful inter-Korean dialogue, cooperation and engagement" with Pyongyang.
"We determine that now is a very critical watershed moment at which we can move into a mode of dialogue," Lee told Kim at the start of the meeting held in his office. "I think it is the time for South Korea and the U.S. to move in an active and agile manner through consensus."
Ministry says dialogue and cooperation 'best way' for stable control of peninsula situations
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Dialogue and cooperation are the best way to ensure stable and peaceful control of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, a unification ministry official said Thursday, after North Korea said that it is not interested in resuming talks with the United States.
On Wednesday night, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon issued a statement, saying that his country is not considering "even the possibility of any contact with the U.S." A day earlier, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said that the U.S. has "wrong" expectations for dialogue with Pyongyang.
The back-to-back statements came right after U.S. nuclear envoy Sung Kim said in Seoul that Washington has offered to meet with the North "anywhere, anytime without preconditions" and looks forward to Pyongyang responding positively to the overtures.
