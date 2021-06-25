Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. envoy hopes N. Korea will accept offer to meet 'anytime, anywhere without preconditions'
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States has offered to meet with North Korea "anywhere, anytime without preconditions" and looks forward to a positive response from Pyongyang, the new U.S. special envoy for the North said Monday.
Ambassador Sung Kim made the remarks during trilateral talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Noh Kyu-duk and Takehiro Funakoshi, in Seoul, where they discussed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent remarks that his country should be ready for both dialogue and confrontation.
"We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Kim said, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------
U.S. hopes N. Korea will respond to U.S. outreach for dialogue: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States is willing to hold dialogue with North Korea at any time and any place, a State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday, also reiterating the latest U.S. overture to meet without any preconditions.
The remarks come after the special U.S. envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, expressed hope that the North will respond positively to U.S. outreach.
"We certainly hope the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Price said in a telephonic press briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. agree to consider ending 'working group' forum on N. Korea policy
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to consider terminating their "working group" forum on North Korea policy, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, in what appears to be a conciliatory gesture to Pyongyang that has decried the forum as a hurdle to inter-Korean ties.
Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, reached the agreement during their talks in Seoul on Monday, as they sought a coordinated strategy to resume nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang.
"During the talks between the top nuclear envoys, the two sides checked the operation of the existing working group and agreed to consider terminating it," the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.
------------
Biden extends sanctions on N. Korea amid U.S. outreach
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday he decided to extend U.S. sanctions on North Korea for another year, a move that follows the latest U.S. outreach to the reclusive nation for dialogue at any time and place.
In a letter to the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Biden said the North's fissile material as well as its pursuit of nuclear and missile programs "continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."
"For this reason, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13466 with respect to North Korea," he said in the letter, released by the White House.
------------
Moon meets U.S. envoy on N. Korea at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in met with Sung Kim, the Joe Biden administration's special envoy on North Korean affairs Tuesday.
Moon and Kim had a closed-door meeting at Cheong Wa Dae right after a brief photo session, which pool reporters were allowed to cover. They did not make any routine opening statement in public.
Moon's office is expected to brief media on the results of the session later in the day.
------------
U.S. remains committed to engaging with N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains committed to engaging with North Korea, a State Department spokesman said Tuesday, despite a negative statement from the sister of the North Korean leader that the U.S. may be in for a great disappointment.
Ned Price also reiterated U.S. hopes that North Korea would respond positively.
"We remain prepared to engage in principled negotiations with the DPRK to deal with the challenge of its nuclear program," the spokesman said in a telephonic press briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------
U.S. remains open to diplomacy with N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to remain open to diplomacy with North Korea, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday, hours after the North said it is not considering any dialogue with the U.S.
The spokesperson also reiterated U.S. hopes that the North will respond positively to U.S. overtures.
"We are aware of these reports," the spokesperson said of a statement from North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon that Pyongyang is not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S.
------------
Moon stresses urgency of Korea peace in TIME interview
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has reaffirmed his commitment to doing his best during the remainder of his tenure to reinvigorate the Korea peace process, according to the TIME magazine.
Speaking in a recent interview, posted on its website, Moon said, "The peace we have right now is a very fragile one; it can be shaken at any time."
"I know that I don't have much time myself," he added in the story headlined "South Korean President Moon Jae-in Makes One Last Attempt to Heal His Homeland." Moon's single five-year term is to end in May 2022.
