8 companies to recall nearly 24,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Audi, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz Korea and five other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 24,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The eight companies -- which include Ford Motor, Tesla Motors, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover and Suzuki -- are recalling a combined 24,942 units in 75 models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty fuel pump fuse in Volvo's S60 sedan, a possible software failure of the electronic control unit in Mercedes-Benz's C 200 sedan and a faulty brake caliper in Tesla's Model 3 sedan, it said.
Some of the companies have already begun to provide repair and replacement services, while others will soon offer them. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
