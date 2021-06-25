Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:00 June 25, 2021

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Sunny 20

Incheon 25/19 Cloudy 20

Suwon 28/19 Sunny 20

Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 60

Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/19 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 30

Jeju 28/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/18 Sunny 20

Busan 26/19 Sunny 10

(END)

