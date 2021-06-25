Friday's weather forecast
09:00 June 25, 2021
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/20 Sunny 20
Incheon 25/19 Cloudy 20
Suwon 28/19 Sunny 20
Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 60
Daejeon 29/19 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 60
Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/19 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 30
Jeju 28/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 29/18 Sunny 20
Busan 26/19 Sunny 10
(END)