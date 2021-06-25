(LEAD) Samsung Electronics to vaccinate its workers from next month
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday said it will begin running an in-house vaccination program for its workers next month to beef up antivirus measures amid the pandemic.
The tech giant will inoculate employees aged 18-59 working at its plants in South Korea, as well as those dispatched from its partner companies, in cooperation with local health authorities.
They will begin administering Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Samsung's in-house medical clinics July 27.
Its affiliates, including Samsung Display Co., Samsung SDI Co. and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., said that they will also launch in-house vaccination programs next month.
In addition to Samsung companies, other South Korean firms, including SK hynix Inc., LG Display Co. and Kolon Industries Inc., said they will also adopt such inoculation programs to better protect their workers from the novel coronavirus.
Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, and POSCO, the country's top steelmaker, said they are also planning to launch in-house vaccination programs for their workers.
South Korea's health authorities earlier said they will allow companies to vaccinate their workers through in-house medical facilities around August to boost the nationwide inoculation drive.
