S. Korean, U.S. Army officer couple to open pro baseball match with ceremonial pitch
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. Forces Korea and South Korean Army officer couple will make the ceremonial first pitch and at-bat at a professional baseball match Friday to highlight the alliance on the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War, the defense ministry said.
South Korean Army Capt. Ha Neul and Capt. Miles Gabrielson tied the knot in February in the first marriage between American and South Korean active-duty officers at the South Korea-U.S. Combined Division where the two first met.
The couple will open the match between the Kiwoom Heroes and the Kia Tigers at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
"We hope this event serves as an opportunity to highlight the ironclad alliance between South Korea and the United States, and the sacrifices made by the patriotic martyrs," the defense ministry said in a release.
