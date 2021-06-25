Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #COVID-19

(LEAD) Two Army soldiers test positive for COVID-19

14:44 June 25, 2021

(ATTN: ADDS more info at bottom)

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Two soldiers tested positive for the new coronavirus following their recent vacation, the defense ministry said Friday.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,012.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 634 new cases, including 602 local infections, raising the total caseload to 153,789, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The ministry said its inoculation program is going smoothly, with 91.4 percent of service members in their 20s receiving their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination campaign for younger soldiers began earlier this month and is to wrap up around next week. Soldiers aged 30 and older were given AstraZeneca's vaccine, and they will receive the second shots starting around July, the ministry said.

The Navy, meanwhile, said 680 residents on 28 islands off the country's south coast have received coronavirus vaccines aboard its 4,500-ton Hansando training ship.

For the 11-day operation that wrapped up Thursday, the Navy mobilized over a hundred sailors and medical officers, along with inflatable boats to transport the residents.

The Hansando is the Navy's first training vessel launched in 2018 and delivered to the military in October last year.

Soldiers undergo COVID-19 vaccinations at the ROK Marine Corps Command on June 7, 2021, when vaccinations for soldiers aged under 30 began, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK