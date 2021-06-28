Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #corporate financing-May

Corporate direct financing plunges 34.5 pct in May

06:00 June 28, 2021

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's corporate direct financing plunged 34.5 percent in May from the previous month due largely to a sharp decline in bond sales, data showed Monday.

Local companies raised a combined 16.3 trillion won (US$14.5 billion) by selling stocks and bonds last month, down 8.5 trillion won from the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Corporate stock sales jumped 459 percent on-month to 1.4 trillion won in May, helped by initial public offerings.

In May, SKIET, a maker of lithium-ion battery separators, set the IPO price at 105,000 won per share, which helped it raise 2.2 trillion won upon its debut on the KOSPI market.

Local firms' bond offerings dropped 39.5 percent on-month to 14.9 trillion won in May as fewer firms issued bonds to repay maturing debt.

The issuance of asset-backed securities fell 29.6 percent on-month to 1.07 trillion won, according to the data.

The Financial Supervisory Service's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK