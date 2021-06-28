Corporate direct financing plunges 34.5 pct in May
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's corporate direct financing plunged 34.5 percent in May from the previous month due largely to a sharp decline in bond sales, data showed Monday.
Local companies raised a combined 16.3 trillion won (US$14.5 billion) by selling stocks and bonds last month, down 8.5 trillion won from the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Corporate stock sales jumped 459 percent on-month to 1.4 trillion won in May, helped by initial public offerings.
In May, SKIET, a maker of lithium-ion battery separators, set the IPO price at 105,000 won per share, which helped it raise 2.2 trillion won upon its debut on the KOSPI market.
Local firms' bond offerings dropped 39.5 percent on-month to 14.9 trillion won in May as fewer firms issued bonds to repay maturing debt.
The issuance of asset-backed securities fell 29.6 percent on-month to 1.07 trillion won, according to the data.
