Defense chief visits Fleet Command, calls for full readiness
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook visited the Fleet Command in the southeastern city of Busan and ordered the Navy to ensure a full readiness posture against diverse maritime security threats, his office said.
During the visit, Suh presided over a meeting with naval commanders at the command and elsewhere via video link and ordered them to "proactively respond to diverse contingencies and security threats in the sea," according to the defense ministry.
The defense chief also noted the sacrifice of veterans during the 1950-53 Korean War, as South Korea marked the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the war on the day, the ministry said.
Suh attended the commemorative event for the war, which took place in Busan for the first time ever. The port city was a temporary capital during the conflict.
