S. Korean expert reelected member of U.N. committee on anti-discrimination
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean sociology scholar has been reelected a member of the United Nations' expert group specializing in eliminating racial discrimination, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Chung Chin-sung, a professor emeritus at Seoul National University, will serve for another four years starting next year through 2026 as a member of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination after winning 141 out of 182 votes in an election held in New York on Thursday (local time.)
She won her current seat in 2017.
CERD is a U.N. body of 18 independent experts charged with monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.
"With Professor Chung's reelection, the government will bolster efforts to further promote human rights in the international community and continue to actively support our human rights experts in entering the U.N. mechanisms," the ministry said.
