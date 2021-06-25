Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Doosan

Doosan shareholders OK plan to spin off forklift biz

17:22 June 25, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Shareholders of Doosan Corp., the holding company of South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group, on Friday approved a plan to spin off the forklift business division, the company said.

During their extraordinary meeting, Doosan's shareholders passed the proposal to spin off the division and set up a wholly owned subsidiary on July 1, Doosan said in a regulatory filing.

The newly established company was named Doosan Industrial Vehicle Co.

This photo provided by Doosan Corp. shows an unmanned forklift built by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Under the 750 billion-won (US$665 million) deal with Doosan Bobcat Co., which was signed in March, the whole stake in Doosan Industrial Vehicle will be transferred to Doosan Bobcat, Doosan said.

Doosan Bobcat is a small-sized construction equipment affiliate of the country's top power equipment maker, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.

Doosan's forklift business dominates the country's market with a 54 percent market share.

The spinoff was one of the measures to improve the financial health of cash-strapped Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK