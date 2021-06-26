Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party opts not to delay primaries for presidential election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- DP not to postpone primaries for presidential election, boosting Lee Jae-myung's predominance (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party kicks off '70-day war' to pick presidential candidate (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecutors in charge of probes into high-profile political cases all replaced (Segye Times)

-- Senior prosecutors in charge of political cases all dismissed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Dimming prospects of prosecution probes into cases involving Moon administration (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- DP to pick its presidential candidate in September (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecutors targeting Moon administration all replaced (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 662 prosecutors replaced in biggest-ever reshuffle (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Court makes first ruling against Netflix's free use of internet networks (Korea Economic Daily)

